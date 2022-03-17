Kurt Zouma & Brother Yoan To Be Prosecuted Over West Ham Defender's Cat-Kicking

Skip to main content

Kurt Zouma & Brother Yoan To Be Prosecuted By RSPCA Over West Ham Defender's Cat-Kicking

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has begun a prosecution case against Kurt Zouma and his brother Yoan.

West Ham defender Kurt and Dagenham & Redbridge center-back Yoan are being prosecuted under the Animal Welfare Act.

Although it is highly unlikely either player will face jail time, the maximum prison sentence for animal cruelty cases in the UK was raised from six months to five years in 2021.

This case relates to a video which went viral on social media last month and showed Kurt kicking and hitting one of his pet cats.

It is believed that Yoan filmed the footage, which was shared on Snapchat.

A child witnessed the cat's mistreatment too as, in the video, Kurt was seen slapping the animal out of a youngster's arms. Kurt also threw a shoe at the pet.

Kurt Zouma pictured representing West Ham in December 2021

West Ham fined their player over the incident but did not suspend him. His brother was suspended by Dagenham and has not played since the video hit the headlines.

The RSPCA took the cats into care last month and they have not since been returned.

A statement from the RSPCA this week read: "Following a full and thorough investigation, we have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma and Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act.

"The two cats continue to be cared for by the RSPCA. We will be in a position to release more information once a court date is confirmed."

A West Ham statement said, as reported by Sky Sports: "West Ham United is aware of the RSPCA statement in relation to its investigation involving Kurt Zouma. Kurt continues to co-operate fully, supported by the club.

"It is our understanding that Kurt's cats have been checked by a vet, are in good health and have suffered no physical injuries. For legal reasons, neither Kurt or the club will be making any further comment at this time."

