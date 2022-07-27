Robert Lewandowski Still Waiting For First Barcelona Goal After Juve's Moise Kean Steals Show In Dallas Draw

Robert Lewandowski is still waiting for his first Barcelona goal after a scoreless showing in a 2-2 draw against Juventus on Tuesday.

The former Bayern Munich striker had made his Barca debut with a 45-minute appearance in Saturday's 1-0 friendly win over Real Madrid.

Lewandowski got 62 minutes against Juve in Dallas. In that time the Poland captain attempted three shots. Two were off target and the other was blocked.

He committed two fouls and won one free kick.

Robert Lewandowski pictured (center) during his second appearance for Barcelona - in a 2-2 draw against Juventus in a pre-season friendly IMAGO/Icon Sportswire/William Purnell

While Lewandowski struggled to find the net, Juve's lead frontman scored twice at the other end of the pitch.

Moise Kean twice equalized for the Serie A side after Ousmane Dembele scored two brilliant solo goals for Barca.

All of those goals came inside the first 52 minutes.

Barca came closest to scoring the game's fifth goal as substitutes Raphinha and Ansu Fati both struck the crossbar in the second half.

But Juve held on for a creditable draw aided by a string of saves from sub keeper Mattia Perin.