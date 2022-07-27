Skip to main content

Robert Lewandowski Still Waiting For First Barcelona Goal After Juve's Moise Kean Steals Show In Dallas Draw

Robert Lewandowski is still waiting for his first Barcelona goal after a scoreless showing in a 2-2 draw against Juventus on Tuesday.

The former Bayern Munich striker had made his Barca debut with a 45-minute appearance in Saturday's 1-0 friendly win over Real Madrid.

Lewandowski got 62 minutes against Juve in Dallas. In that time the Poland captain attempted three shots. Two were off target and the other was blocked.

He committed two fouls and won one free kick.

Robert Lewandowski pictured (center) during his second appearance for Barcelona - in a 2-2 draw against Juventus in a pre-season friendly in July 2022

Robert Lewandowski pictured (center) during his second appearance for Barcelona - in a 2-2 draw against Juventus in a pre-season friendly

While Lewandowski struggled to find the net, Juve's lead frontman scored twice at the other end of the pitch.

Moise Kean twice equalized for the Serie A side after Ousmane Dembele scored two brilliant solo goals for Barca.

All of those goals came inside the first 52 minutes.

Barca came closest to scoring the game's fifth goal as substitutes Raphinha and Ansu Fati both struck the crossbar in the second half.

But Juve held on for a creditable draw aided by a string of saves from sub keeper Mattia Perin.

Robert Lewandowski pictured (center) during his second appearance for Barcelona - in a 2-2 draw against Juventus in a pre-season friendly in July 2022
News

Robert Lewandowski Still Waiting For First Barcelona Goal After Juve's Moise Kean Steals Show In Dallas Draw

By Robert Summerscales49 seconds ago
Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele (no.7) pictured surrounded by Juventus defenders moments before scoring a superb goal in Dallas
Watch

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele Scores Two Dizzying Solo Goals Against Juventus

By Robert Summerscales49 minutes ago
Harry Maguire pictured at Sheffield's Bramall Lane to watch England vs Sweden in their UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final
News

Harry Maguire And Victor Lindelof Watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi-Final In Sheffield

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
England's Alessia Russo pictured watching on as her back-heeled shot rolls into the Sweden net for a brilliant goal at Euro 2022
Watch

Highlights: England 4-0 Sweden - Watch All The Goals Including Alessia Russo Stunner

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
England no.7 Beth Mead pictured shooting to score against Sweden in the semi-finals of Euro 2022
News

Beth Mead Ties Women's Euros Record As England Thrash Sweden In Semi-Final

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) and agent Jorge Mendes (left) pictured en route to Manchester United's Carrington training center on July 26, 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo And Jorge Mendes Hold Talks With Erik Ten Hag At Man United Training Center

By Robert Summerscales12 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe (left), Neymar (center) and Lionel Messi (right) pictured in Japan during PSG's pre-season tour in 2022
Watch

Watch Neymar, Lionel Messi And Kylian Mbappe All Score As PSG Thrash Gamba Osaka In Japan

By Robert SummerscalesJul 25, 2022 8:32 AM EDT
Raphinha (right) pictured celebrating with his Barcelona teammates after scoring against Real Madrid in Las Vegas in July 2022
News

Barcelona Claim Deserved Pre-Season Win Over Real Madrid In Las Vegas Clasico

By Robert SummerscalesJul 24, 2022 1:08 AM EDT
Raphinha pictured shooting to score a brilliant goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid in his first ever Clasico in July 2022
Watch

Watch Raphinha Score Clasico Golazo To Send Barcelona Fans Wild In Las Vegas

By Robert SummerscalesJul 24, 2022 12:04 AM EDT