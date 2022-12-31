Skip to main content

Marcus Rashford Benched By Erik Ten Hag Due To "Internal Disciplinary" Issue

Marcus Rashford has been dropped to the bench by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag as punishment for a disciplinary breach.

Rashford was one of United's best performers in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest when he scored and assisted.

But four days on, Rashford was removed from United's starting XI to face Wolves on New Year's Eve.

Asked before the match why Rashford was not starting, Ten Hag told BT Sport: "Internal disciplinary. Our rules. Focus on the game. Alejandro Garnacho is coming in."

Erik ten Hag pictured (left) with Marcus Rashford during Manchester United's game against Arsenal in September 2022

Erik ten Hag (left) has benched Marcus Rashford for Manchester United's game with Wolves

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rashford is not the first United striker to be dropped by Ten Hag for disciplinary reasons this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the United squad completely for a game with Chelsea in October after defying Ten Hag's instruction to come on as a substitute in an earlier match against Tottenham.

Ronaldo left the club one month later after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The Portugal captain signed for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia this week.

READ MORE:

In This Article (2)

Manchester United
Manchester United
Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton

Erik ten Hag pictured (left) with Marcus Rashford during Manchester United's game against Arsenal in September 2022
News

Marcus Rashford Benched By Erik Ten Hag Due To "Internal Disciplinary" Issue

By Robert Summerscales
Cody Gakpo pictured (center) at Anfield during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester in December 2022
News

Cody Gakpo And Luis Diaz Among Crowd At Anfield During Liverpool's Win Over Leicester

By Robert Summerscales
Gary Neville pictured working for Sky Sports
News

Gary Neville Speaks Of "Sadness" After Cristiano Ronaldo's Move To Saudi Arabia

By Robert Summerscales
Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring his second goal in Real Madrid's 2-0 win at Real Valladolid in December 2022
Watch

Watch Karim Benzema Score Two Late Goals As Real Madrid End 2022 By Beating Valladolid

By Robert Summerscales
Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina pictured in action at the 2018 World Cup
Features

Who Else Plays For Al Nassr? You May Know Some Of Cristiano Ronaldo's New Teammates

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured (left) holding an Al Nassr jersey after signing for the Saudi Pro League club on a free transfer
News

When Will Cristiano Ronaldo Make His Al Nassr Debut?

By Robert Summerscales
An action shot from Chelsea's 4-0 win at Stoke City in January 2013
News

Wout Faes Is Not The First Premier League Player To Score Two Own Goals In One Game

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured posing with his new Al Nassr no.7 jersey after signing for the Saudi Pro League club
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Al Nassr No.7 Jersey After Signing Contract Until 2025

By Robert Summerscales
Leicester City defender Wout Faes pictured (right) being consoled by Danny Ward after scoring an own goal against Liverpool
Watch

Watch Wout Faes Score TWO Own Goals For Liverpool In Seven Minutes

By Robert Summerscales