Marcus Rashford Benched By Erik Ten Hag Due To "Internal Disciplinary" Issue

Marcus Rashford has been dropped to the bench by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag as punishment for a disciplinary breach.

Rashford was one of United's best performers in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest when he scored and assisted.

But four days on, Rashford was removed from United's starting XI to face Wolves on New Year's Eve.

Asked before the match why Rashford was not starting, Ten Hag told BT Sport: "Internal disciplinary. Our rules. Focus on the game. Alejandro Garnacho is coming in."

Erik ten Hag (left) has benched Marcus Rashford for Manchester United's game with Wolves IMAGO/PA Images/Martin Rickett

Rashford is not the first United striker to be dropped by Ten Hag for disciplinary reasons this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the United squad completely for a game with Chelsea in October after defying Ten Hag's instruction to come on as a substitute in an earlier match against Tottenham.

Ronaldo left the club one month later after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The Portugal captain signed for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia this week.

