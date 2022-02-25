Neymar Explains Why He "Quit" Real Madrid 11 Years Before Signing For Barcelona

Neymar spent four years as a Barcelona player but will be remembered for much longer than that after winning eight trophies and scoring over 100 goals for the club.

Even after the way he forced a move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 - becoming the most expensive soccer player ever in the process - many still consider Neymar to be a Barca icon.

But it could have been very different had the boy from Brazil persevered with a trial he had with Barca's fierce rivals Real Madrid 20 years ago.

Neymar joined Barca as a 21-year-old from Santos in 2013, but 11 years before that he was given the chance to impress Real.

And he did impress them, according to the man himself. Neymar claims a deal with Real was on the cards until he "quit" because he was missing home.

Appearing on the Fenomenos podcast alongside fellow Brazil legend Ronaldo, Neymar told the story of how he almost became a junior Galactico.

"When I was 10 Real Madrid invited me for a try-out," he explained. "I was thrilled, I was so happy, I watched their practice. It was during the Galacticos era. I watched their game.

"I watched a game and I think all the goals were scored by Brazilians. I think two by Ronaldo, one by Robinho and a free-kick from Julio Baptista and another by Roberto Carlos.

"After the game I got a picture with all of them. I was over the moon. I stayed there for a week, for the try-out. It lasted for four of five days.

"On the fifth day they wanted to take me to a championship being held in Barcelona, the MIC Cup, but I quit. I got really homesick and I wanted to go back home.

"It was pretty much all set up for me to play at Real Madrid but then I got back."

Neymar said on the podcast that he has no regrets about the path not taken.



He also revealed that he was reminded of his childhood trial at Real in 2019 when Pablo Sarabia joined PSG.

"It's funny because I met Pablo Sarabia playing at PSG and he was there too at Real Madrid back then," he added.

"He remembers everything, that I was there for a few days and then I left."

Neymar played against Real seven times in La Liga for Barca, scoring three goals, assisting five more and ending up on the winning side four times.

Since leaving Barca, he has played against Real three times in the Champions League with PSG, including in last week's 1-0 win in a last 16 first leg.

Neymar assisted Kylian Mbappe for his side's winner in that game after coming on as a substitute for the final 17 minutes.

His previous matches for PSG against Real had ended as a 3-1 loss and a 2-2 draw.