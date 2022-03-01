Skip to main content

Fans Welcome Paul Pogba & His Wife To Paris Fashion Week Amid PSG Transfer Rumors

Paris Fashion Week 2022 began on Monday and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was among the celebrities in attendance.

Pogba arrived at an event dressed all in white as fans screamed to get his attention.

One fan, who was filming him on their phone, was heard audibly urging him to sign for PSG this summer.

PSG are the favorites to sign Pogba after his United contract ends in June, according to UK bookmaker SkyBet, but Juventus and Real Madrid are also seen as realistic options.

Former PSG and Real striker Nicolas Anelka told French radio station RMC last week that the Parc des Princes could be an ideal stage for Pogba to resurrect his club career, which has stuttered slightly since he moved to United from Juve in 2016.

"It's not the best club where he can have fun and show his talent," said Anelka of United.

"I think PSG would be great for him. Some say it wouldn't be good for Paris, as he is supposedly often injured. But I think his injuries are due to his life in Manchester, because he is not well psychologically."

Anelka also said: "If he wants to come to Paris? I discussed that six months ago with him and he would not be against coming to PSG.

"If he comes, we will forget all his injuries and we will see that he is a top player."

Pogba attended Fashion Week with his wife Zulay.

He was not the only footballer at the event. Pogba was pictured alongside Robert Lewandowski, who was there with his wife Anna, and PSG midfielder Marco Verratti.

Pogba was given some time off from United duty as they do not have a fixture until Sunday's Manchester derby against City.

City were preparing for an FA Cup clash with Peterborough on Tuesday night, but United bowed out of the competition last month when they lost to Middlesbrough on penalties.

Paul Pogba pictured smiling ahead of Manchester United's game at Atletico Madrid in February 2022

