Karim Benzema And Eden Hazard On Target But Real Madrid Held After Retaken Club America Penalty

Karim Benzema scored a brilliant goal and Eden Hazard netted for the first time since January but it was not enough to see Real Madrid beat Club America.

The Mexican side held Real to a 2-2 draw at San Francisco's Oracle Park after a late penalty was conceded by Vinicius Tobias and converted by Fidalgo.

Henry Martin had earlier given Club America a fifth-minute lead when Miguel Layun's mishit shot rolled into his path and he finished cooly from 10 yards.

Club America led for just 17 minutes before Benzema leveled the scored with a superb equalizer.

Benzema played one-twos with Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio before curling a low show into the bottom corner from outside the penalty area.

Real Madrid no.9 Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring a goal against Club America IMAGO/Marca

Benzema went close to adding another from long range but Real's second goal eventually came from the penalty spot.

Lucas Vazquez took a poor first touch but still managed to draw a foul out of Salvador Reyes.

Hazard stepped up and scored with a precise drive, even though keeper Oscar Jimenez dived the right way.

Rodrygo had a chance to make it 3-1 but produced an embarrassing air shot.

Then came Club America's late leveler.

Former Real midfielder Fidalgo ran at Tobias and the teenage Brazilian lazily dangled a leg across his path to give away a clear penalty.

Fidalgo took the penalty himself, only to see his initial effort saved by Andriy Lunin.

But Lunin had been a long way off his line and so it was ordered that the penalty should be retaken.

Lunin got his hand to Fidalgo's second attempt too but could not stop it sneaking past him.