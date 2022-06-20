Ryan Giggs To Stand Down As Wales Manager Ahead Of Domestic Violence Trial

Ryan Giggs is set to stand down from his position as Wales manager more than 18 months after he last took charge of a match.

The Welsh national team have been under the leadership of caretaker boss Robert Page since November 2020 when Giggs was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and subsequently placed on leave.

Giggs is accused of using controlling and coercive behavior against Kate Greville, as well as an allegation that he assaulted her and her younger sister.

Ryan Giggs pictured in charge of what proved to be his final match as Wales manager - a 1-0 win over Bulgaria in October 2020 IMAGO/PA Images/PA Wire

The 48-year-old former Manchester United midfielder, who denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty to all charges, will face trial on August 8.

Without Giggs steering the ship, Wales qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 64 years.

They will compete in Group B at Qatar 2022 along with the USMNT, England and Iran.

It is believed that Giggs has taken the decision to leave his position because he did not want his personal situation to act as a distraction for Wales as they prepare for the tournament, which begins in November.