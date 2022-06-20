Skip to main content

Ryan Giggs To Stand Down As Wales Manager Ahead Of Domestic Violence Trial

Ryan Giggs is set to stand down from his position as Wales manager more than 18 months after he last took charge of a match.

The Welsh national team have been under the leadership of caretaker boss Robert Page since November 2020 when Giggs was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and subsequently placed on leave.

Giggs is accused of using controlling and coercive behavior against Kate Greville, as well as an allegation that he assaulted her and her younger sister.

Ryan Giggs pictured in charge of what proved to be his final match as Wales manager - a 1-0 win over Bulgaria in October 2020

Ryan Giggs pictured in charge of what proved to be his final match as Wales manager - a 1-0 win over Bulgaria in October 2020

The 48-year-old former Manchester United midfielder, who denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty to all charges, will face trial on August 8.

Without Giggs steering the ship, Wales qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 64 years.

They will compete in Group B at Qatar 2022 along with the USMNT, England and Iran.

It is believed that Giggs has taken the decision to leave his position because he did not want his personal situation to act as a distraction for Wales as they prepare for the tournament, which begins in November.

Ryan Giggs pictured in charge of what proved to be his final match as Wales manager - a 1-0 win over Bulgaria in October 2020
News

Ryan Giggs To Stand Down As Wales Manager Ahead Of Domestic Violence Trial

By Robert Summerscales3 minutes ago
Raheem Sterling (left) and Bernardo Silva pictured playing for Manchester City in the 2021/22 season
Transfer Talk

Pep Guardiola: "I Don't Like To Keep Players At Man City That Are Unhappy"

By Robert Summerscales16 minutes ago
Megan Rapinoe pictured playing for the USWNT in October 2021
News

Megan Rapinoe Says Sports Must "Get A Grip On Reality" In Transgender Participation Debate

By Robert Summerscales46 minutes ago
Maciej Rybus pictured playing for Poland against England in 2021
News

Poland Will Not Select Maciej Rybus For World Cup After He Chose To Sign For Russian Club

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Pep Guardiola (right) poses with Joan Laporta (left) and Juan Carlos Unzue (center) to promote a charity match between Barcelona and Manchester City, dubbed "The Match Against ALS"
News

Why Manchester City Have Agreed To Play Barcelona In Charity Game During EPL Season

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Antonio Rudiger pictured during his first media conference as a Real Madrid player
News

Antonio Rudiger Says He Rejected Barcelona To Sign For Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Erling Haaland pictured playing for Norway in 2022
News

Erling Haaland Not Good Enough To Make Real Madrid's Starting XI, Claims Florentino Perez

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Matt Turner pictured applauding New England Revolution fans in June 2022 before leaving the club to join Arsenal
Watch

Watch New Arsenal Keeper Matt Turner Refuse To Sign New England Jersey For Tottenham Fan

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Antonio Rudiger pictured in Germany kit in front of a giant Real Madrid crest
News

Antonio Rudiger Takes Isco's Squad Number As Real Madrid Unveil €367k-Per-Week Signing

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago