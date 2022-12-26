Tottenham Fight Back To Draw With Brentford After Harry Kane Scores 10th Boxing Day Goal

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

Harry Kane scored his 10th Boxing Day goal as Tottenham battled back from 2-0 down to draw at Brentford.

Spurs looked down and out after strikes from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney, but Kane got the visitors back in the contest before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalized.

Kane's 10 career goals on Boxing Day have come in seven Premier League matches. He has scored more goals on December 26 than any other player in EPL history.

Tottenham fell behind for the sixth Premier League game in a row when Vitaly Janelt opened the scoring for Brentford in the 15th minute.

The goal came after Fraser Forster, making his league debut for Spurs, had been unable to hold onto a deflected shot from Bryan Mbeumo.

Spurs fell 2-0 down nine minutes into the second half when Ivan Toney headed home from a corner kick that had been conceded by an Eric Dier miskick.

The Spurs fightback began on 65 minutes when Kane met a Clement Lenglet cross with an excellent header.

Harry Kane pictured (center) heading the ball to score for Tottenham at Brentford on Boxing Day IMAGO/Sportimage/Paul Terry

Spurs were level six minutes later when Pierre Hojbjerg finished coolly after a deflected cutback from Dejan Kulusevski.

Kane almost completed the turnaround late on but his header hit the Brentford crossbar.