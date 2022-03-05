Skip to main content

Two MLS Players Slam "Pathetic" Gonzalo Higuain In Podcast Rants

Gonzalo Higuain has been slammed by two fellow Major League Soccer players over his body language on the opening day of the season.

Former Real Madrid striker Higuain played the full 90 minutes last weekend as his Inter Miami side were held to a 0-0 draw by Chicago Fire.

Higuain had 46 touches and played seven key passes but was unable to register any shots of his own.

Fabian Herbers also played the full 90 minutes in that game, but for Chicago, and he was far from impressed with Higuain's conduct at DRV PNK Stadium.

Herbers hosts Zee Soccer Podcast alongside D.C. United midfielder Julian Gressel and the duo discussed Higuain this week.

Gressel asked Herbers if he swapped shirts with Higuain and the Chicago striker replied: "F*** that guy, man.

"This guy is so pathetic. Obviously, he's a presence on the field and every time a teammate of his makes a wrong pass or something or doesn't pass the ball exactly to him, he's just standing there looking in a negative mood.

"His body language is just terrible. I wouldn't want to be a teammate of his. I'm over it. F*** that guy. I want nothing, no part of it.

"In the first game already, he's so negative, so destructive, so negative towards your own teammates who you're supposed to try to help.

"You're supposed to lift them up, supposed to make them better as a leader, as a DP, and I think it's going to be a long season for Miami and Higuain as well if that continues.

"Every time there's a missed pass he's just rolling his eyes and absolutely shockingly negative."

Gressel appeared to agree with Herbers, although he did so without swearing.

The D.C. United star added: "That feeling of having your leader, your captain have that type of body language and reaction towards young teammates, guys that haven't played a ton of minutes in MLS because of the budget problems and that stuff, that's definitely a red flag for me as well.

"I don't like to lead that way and I don't think a good captain leads that way."

Brazilian midfielder Gregore is actually Miami's captain.

Higuain has scored 13 goals and assisted 11 in 40 matches since joining MLS in 2020.

The 75-time Argentina international has yet to win any silverware in the States, but he is a three-time Serie A champion with Napoli and a three-time winner of La Liga with Real Madrid.

He has also won four major domestic cups and helped Chelsea lift the 2019 Europa League.

Gonzalo Higuain pictured in action for Inter Miami in 2020

