Goalkeeper Taken To Hospital After Being Hit In Face With Trash Can During Pitch Invasion At Melbourne Derby In Australia's A-League

Melbourne City goalkeeper Thomas Glover was left with a bloodied face following a pitch invasion on Saturday.

Fans of both Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory had been planning to stage a mass walkout in the 20th minute of the derby game.

This was supposed to be a protest against the A-League's recent decision to sell hosting rights for the next three grand finals to Sydney.

But what was expected to be a fairly peaceful protest turned into a dangerous situation that forced the referee to abandon the game.

A large mob of people, believed to be Melbourne Victory supporters, stormed onto the field from behind one of the goals, with many of them seen throwing objects.

The referee and a member of security staff tried to protect Glover but the former Tottenham youth keeper was struck in the face by a flying trash can.

Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover pictured being helped to safety by other players after being struck in the face by a trash can thrown during an angry pitch invasion at an A-League game with Melbourne Victory in December 2022

Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover pictured being helped to safety by other players after being struck in the face by a trash can thrown during an angry pitch invasion at an A-League game against Melbourne Victory

Glover was later seen with a blood on his face.

The game did not resume.

Football Australia issued a statement about the violent scenes. It read: "Following shocking scenes during the first half of the of the A-League Men's match between Melbourne Victory FC and Melbourne City FC at AAMI Park on Saturday 17 December, where fans from the Melbourne Victory FC end entered the field of play, Football Australia match officials have abandoned the match in accordance with Law 5.3 of the Laws of the Game in order to protect the integrity of the match.

"Such behavior has no place in Australian Football, with a full Football Australia investigation to commence immediately, where strong sanctions will be handed down."

Melbourne City later issued an update on Glover, saying that "he required several stitches due to a laceration to his face.

"He was taken to hospital for scans and further follow up checks."

Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover pictured being helped to safety by other players after being struck in the face by a trash can thrown during an angry pitch invasion at an A-League game with Melbourne Victory in December 2022
By Robert Summerscales
