Aaron Ramsdale Goes Full Martin Keown In Celebration After Bruno Fernandes Misses Penalty

Arsenal's 3-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday was jam-packed full of incidents.

One of the biggest involved Bruno Fernandes missing a penalty kick in the second half.

Fernandes stepped up with a chance to equalize after Nuno Tavares had handled the ball inside the Arsenal box.

Fellow penalty specialist Cristiano Ronaldo had scored his 100th Premier League goal earlier in the game, but Fernandes got the nod to take the spot-kick.

Fernandes has a distinctive penalty technique which involves him skipping up the ball, attempting to see which way the goalkeeper is intending to dive and then rolling a shot into the opposite side of the goal. 

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale did his best not to show his hand until the last minute. Although Ramsdale then dived the wrong way, his brinksmanship was perhaps a factor in Fernandes missing as the midfielder tried to be too precise with his finish.

That assessment may be giving Ramsdale too much credit. But he was not shy in taking credit as he launching into a dramatic celebration after Fernandes missed.

Ramsdale's celebration was reminiscent of Martin Keown getting carried away after Ruud van Nistelrooy missed a penalty in a game between Arsenal and United at Old Trafford in 2003.

While Ramsdale did not save the penalty, he stopped four other shots in an impressive display with the gloves.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale pictured celebrating a penalty miss by Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in April 2022

