Highlights: Hungary 1-0 England - Watch Penalty Call Given Against Reece James

England made a disappointing start to their 2022/23 UEFA Nations League Group A3 campaign by losing 1-0 to Hungary on Saturday.

The game was played amid an unusual atmosphere as Budapest's Puskas Arena was filled with around 30,000 children and chaperones. This was due to Hungary serving a UEFA stadium ban, forbidding regular ticket sales.

Before the match, England's players were booed by a significant section of the young crowd when they took the knee.

Highlights: Hungary 1-0 England

Harry Kane started up front for England and fired wide early on.

Jarrod Bowen was making his England debut alongside Kane and the West Ham United striker attempted more shots than any other player on the pitch.

But Hungary came closest to opening the scoring in the first half when Dominik Szoboszlai was denied by Conor Coady's goal-line clearance.

Hungary did take the lead midway through the second period as a consequence of a controversial penalty decision.

A long pass was played towards to Zsolt Nagy, who was comfortably beaten to the ball by Reece James.

Chelsea right-back James intercepted the ball and played it back to goalkeeper Jordan Pickford before nudging into Nagy.

Zsolt Nagy (left) and Reece James pictured on the floor after the England defender was penalized for a foul on the Hungary player IMAGO/PA Images/Trenka Attila

Portuguese referee Artur Dias was quick to give a penalty and to award James with a yellow card.

A VAR review then concluded that Dias had not made a clear and obvioius error, so the spot-kick stood and was duly converted by Adam Szalai.

Hungary's 1-0 win saw them jump to the top of Group A3, after the other opening fixture ended in a 1-1 draw between Italy and Germany.