Highlights: Holland 2-2 Poland - Watch Memphis Miss Penalty In Another Nations League Thriller

Holland continued to play the role of UEFA Nations League entertainers on Saturday. 

Louis van Gaal's side came from 2-0 down to draw with Poland in a four-goal thriller in Rotterdam.

Matty Cash and Piotr Zielinski fired Poland into a strong position, but Holland hit back through Davy Klaassen and Denzel Dumfries.

Holland were presented with a golden chance to win the game in stoppage time, but Memphis Depay missed a penalty kick.

This goal-fest came three days after Holland had beaten Wales 2-1 following goals for both sides in second-half stoppage time.

Holland's first game in Nations League Group A1 had been equally memorable as it saw them thrash Belgium 4-1.

An action shot from the UEFA Nations League game between Holland and Poland in June 2022

By Robert Summerscales25 seconds ago
