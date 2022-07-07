Skip to main content

Watch Everaldo Stum Score FIFA Puskas Award Contender With Outrageous Bicycle Kick

Everaldo Stum scored a stunning goal in Japan's J1 League this week to put himself firmly in contention for the 2022 FIFA Puskas Award.

The 31-year-old Kashima Antlers forward's outrageous effort came in the 89th minute of his side's 3-3 draw with Cerezo Osaka on Wednesday. 

Everaldo latched onto a diving flick-on by teammate Yuma Suzuki before chipping the ball over defender Ryuya Nishio and then performing an acrobatic bicycle kick to beat keeper Kim Jin-hyeon from a wide position.

Everaldo Stum pictured executing a brilliant bicycle kick to score for Kashima Antlers against Cerezo Osaka in July 2022

Everaldo Stum pictured executing a brilliant bicycle kick to score for Kashima Antlers against Cerezo Osaka in July 2022

The FIFA Puskas Award, named in honor of Real Madrid legend Ferenc Puskas, was established in 2009 when Cristiano Ronaldo was the first ever winner for his long-range free-kick for Manchester United against Porto.

Including Ronaldo, 13 players from 12 different countries have won the Puskas Award. 

The only nation to have multiple winners is Brazil - Neymar in 2011 and Wendell Lira in 2015.

Everaldo is also Brazilan, having been born in Rio Grande do Sul.

Everaldo Stum pictured executing a brilliant bicycle kick to score for Kashima Antlers against Cerezo Osaka in July 2022
Watch

Watch Everaldo Stum Score FIFA Puskas Award Contender With Outrageous Bicycle Kick

By Robert Summerscales31 seconds ago
Raheem Sterling pictured in action for England against Hungary in June 2022
News

Raheem Sterling To Become Top Chelsea Earner With Salary Worth More Than £15m

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured in a Manchester United jersey next to a giant Chelsea crest
Transfer Talk

Chelsea Have "Some Interest" In Cristiano Ronaldo "For Business Reasons"

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Gareth Bale pictured applauding Wales fans after his team's 2-1 win over Austria in March 2022
News

Gareth Bale's MLS Debut For LAFC In Doubt Over Paperwork Delay

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Oliver Kahn (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured in 2006 at the FIFA World Cup
News

Bayern Munich CEO Says Signing Cristiano Ronaldo Would Not Fit Club's "Philosophy"

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
A Manchester United fan is pictured with Cristiano Ronaldo's name on his shirt and scarf at Old Trafford in September 2021
Features

How Manchester United Made Such A Mess Out Of Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
A tournament-record crowd of 68,871 fans watched England beat Austria 1-0 in the opening game of UEFA Women's Euro 2022
News

England Become First Team Ever To Beat Austria At Women's Euros As Crowd Sets New Record

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
England forward Beth Mead (center) pictured scoring the first goal of UEFA Women's Euro 2022, in the tournament's opening game against Austria at Old Trafford
Watch

Watch England's Beth Mead Score 1st Goal Of Women's Euro 2022 By Lobbing Arsenal Teammate

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at Lisbon airport in June 2021
News

Liverpool Airport Cheekily Uses Cristiano Ronaldo To Promote Flights Away From England

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago