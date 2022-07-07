Watch Everaldo Stum Score FIFA Puskas Award Contender With Outrageous Bicycle Kick

Everaldo Stum scored a stunning goal in Japan's J1 League this week to put himself firmly in contention for the 2022 FIFA Puskas Award.

The 31-year-old Kashima Antlers forward's outrageous effort came in the 89th minute of his side's 3-3 draw with Cerezo Osaka on Wednesday.

Everaldo latched onto a diving flick-on by teammate Yuma Suzuki before chipping the ball over defender Ryuya Nishio and then performing an acrobatic bicycle kick to beat keeper Kim Jin-hyeon from a wide position.

Everaldo Stum pictured executing a brilliant bicycle kick to score for Kashima Antlers against Cerezo Osaka in July 2022 Twitter/@J_League_En

The FIFA Puskas Award, named in honor of Real Madrid legend Ferenc Puskas, was established in 2009 when Cristiano Ronaldo was the first ever winner for his long-range free-kick for Manchester United against Porto.

Including Ronaldo, 13 players from 12 different countries have won the Puskas Award.

The only nation to have multiple winners is Brazil - Neymar in 2011 and Wendell Lira in 2015.

Everaldo is also Brazilan, having been born in Rio Grande do Sul.