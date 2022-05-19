Watch Robot Goalkeeper Save Lionel Messi Penalty On PSG Visit To Museum In Qatar

What does this writer have in common with Lionel Messi? We have both tried and failed to score a penalty kick past the RoboKeeper.

My effort came in 2018 at a Moscow fan park during the FIFA World Cup, before Messi tried his luck this week at the Olympic Sports museum in Qatar.

On both occasions, the robot - using sensors to know which way to move - reacted too quick and kept the ball out of the net.

There is just one way to beat the RoboKeeper (I only learned this after my penalty) and that is to put the ball into either top corner.

Messi tried to do this but his strike was slightly too close to the keeper, who deflected the ball back towards the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

RoboKeeper has saved penalties from Lionel Messi and Robert Summerscales IMAGO/Stepniak

Messi was his side's regular penalty taker for much of his career at former club Barcelona.

But since moving to PSG, he has found himself behind Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the spot-kick pecking order.