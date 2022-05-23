Skip to main content

Watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Locker Room Speech After AC Milan Win Serie A Title

AC Milan were crowned champions of Italy on Sunday after winning 3-0 at Sassuolo in their final match of the Serie A season.

That victory was enough to hold off the challenge of city rivals Inter Milan, who won 3-0 at home to Sampdoria only to end the season two points short of glory.

Olivier Giroud scored twice for the champions and Franck Kessie was also on the scoresheet.

There was magic moment from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who replaced Giroud as a substitute to play the last 20 minutes.

No magic moment on the field at least...

After the match, 40-year-old Ibrahimovic delivered a powerful speech in the Milan locker room.

It began with a joke as he told his teammates: "Guys, stay calm. I'm not about to say goodbye."

Then he said: "From day one when I arrived - then others arrived afterwards - very few believed in us.

"But we understood that we needed to make sacrifices, suffer, believe and work.

"When this happened, we became a group. And when you're a group, you can achieve the things we've achieved.

"Now, we're the champions of Italy."

Ibrahimovic then thanked his teammates and paused his speech while they cheered and clapped.

He then continued: "I'm now talking on behalf of the whole team. We also want to thank Paolo [Maldini], Ricky [Massara] and Ivan [Gazidis].

"It hasn't been easy but we've been a real group this season.

"At the beginning of the campaign no one believed in us but though our principles we became stronger.

"I'm very proud of all of you. Now, do me a favor and celebrate like champions because it isn't Milan than belongs to AC Milan... Italy belongs to AC Milan!"

Zlatan Ibrahimovic pictured puffing on a cigar after AC Milan were crowned as Serie A champions in May 2022

Zlatan Ibrahimovic pictured puffing on a cigar after AC Milan were crowned as Serie A champions

Ibrahimovic had also been part of the Milan team that won Serie A in 2011.

In total, he has now won 12 league titles in his club career.

He won two in Holland with Ajax, one in Spain with Barcelona, four in France with PSG and now five in Italy - three with Inter and two with Milan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic pictured puffing on a cigar after AC Milan were crowned as Serie A champions in May 2022
Watch

Watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Locker Room Speech After AC Milan Win Serie A Title

By Robert Summerscales46 seconds ago
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi (left) faces the media alongside Kylian Mbappe in May 2022
News

Nasser Al-Khelaifi Says Kylian Mbappe Did Not Choose PSG For Money As He Aims Dig At La Liga

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Manchester City's players pictured parading their Premier League trophy from an open-top bus 24 hours after winning it on the final day of the 2021/22 season
News

Manchester City Take Premier League Trophy On Open-Top Bus Parade

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured at his PSG press conference in May 2022
News

Kylian Mbappe Explains Why He Changed His Mind To Choose PSG Over Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Sir Alex Ferguson (left) and Steve McClaren pictured in 1999
News

Manchester United Rehire Sir Alex Ferguson's Right Hand Man As Erik Ten Hag Assistant

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Famous Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher pictured at the Etihad Stadium in November 2021
News

Man City Fan Noel Gallagher "Covered In Blood" After Celebrating Too Hard With Ruben Dias' Dad

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Raphinha pictured hugging fiancee Natalia Rodrigues after helping keep Leeds United in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Brentford in May 2022
News

Raphinha Celebrates Leeds Survival By Jumping Into Crowd To Kiss Fiancee Natalia Rodrigues

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Erik ten Hag pictured outside Selhurst Park before Manchester United's game with Crystal Palace in May 2022 as his bodyguard (left) looks towards the camera
Watch

"Don't Push Me": Erik Ten Hag's Bodyguard Clashes With Sky Sports Reporter Gary Cotterill

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen pictured during his side's 3-2 defeat at Manchester City on the final day of the 2021/22 EPL season
News

Man City Apologize After Aston Villa Keeper Robin Olsen Is "Assaulted" During Pitch Invasion

By Robert SummerscalesMay 22, 2022