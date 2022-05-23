Watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Locker Room Speech After AC Milan Win Serie A Title

AC Milan were crowned champions of Italy on Sunday after winning 3-0 at Sassuolo in their final match of the Serie A season.

That victory was enough to hold off the challenge of city rivals Inter Milan, who won 3-0 at home to Sampdoria only to end the season two points short of glory.

Olivier Giroud scored twice for the champions and Franck Kessie was also on the scoresheet.

There was magic moment from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who replaced Giroud as a substitute to play the last 20 minutes.

No magic moment on the field at least...

After the match, 40-year-old Ibrahimovic delivered a powerful speech in the Milan locker room.

It began with a joke as he told his teammates: "Guys, stay calm. I'm not about to say goodbye."

Then he said: "From day one when I arrived - then others arrived afterwards - very few believed in us.

"But we understood that we needed to make sacrifices, suffer, believe and work.

"When this happened, we became a group. And when you're a group, you can achieve the things we've achieved.

"Now, we're the champions of Italy."

Ibrahimovic then thanked his teammates and paused his speech while they cheered and clapped.

He then continued: "I'm now talking on behalf of the whole team. We also want to thank Paolo [Maldini], Ricky [Massara] and Ivan [Gazidis].

"It hasn't been easy but we've been a real group this season.

"At the beginning of the campaign no one believed in us but though our principles we became stronger.

"I'm very proud of all of you. Now, do me a favor and celebrate like champions because it isn't Milan than belongs to AC Milan... Italy belongs to AC Milan!"

Zlatan Ibrahimovic pictured puffing on a cigar after AC Milan were crowned as Serie A champions IMAGO/Matteo Gribaudi

Ibrahimovic had also been part of the Milan team that won Serie A in 2011.

In total, he has now won 12 league titles in his club career.

He won two in Holland with Ajax, one in Spain with Barcelona, four in France with PSG and now five in Italy - three with Inter and two with Milan.