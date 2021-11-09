Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:
    Player(s)
    Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard

    Report: Michael Conforto Declines Mets' Qualifying Offer To Become Free Agent

    Michael Conforto has declined the Mets' qualifying offer and will become a free agent.
    Author:

    What was initially anticipated has now turned into a reality.

    According to ESPN Insider Jeff Passan, outfielder Michael Conforto has officially declined the Mets' one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer and will instead become a free agent.

    Although the 28-year-old endured a down season at the plate in 2021, slashing .232/.344/.384 with 14 home runs and a 101 OPS-plus in 125 games, he and his agent Scott Boras still believe the market will be there based on his past success. 

    On an additional note, Conforto looked more like himself in the final 54 games of the regular season, slashing .271/.370/.453 with eight homers and nine doubles during this span. 

    Read More

    When Conforto gave an emotional postgame press conference after the final home contest at Citi Field last season, it was evident that an era was coming to an end. 

    Conforto made his big-league debut with the Mets in 2015, and has spent his entire career in Queens. 

    The Mets extended the qualifying offer to both Conforto and Noah Syndergaard on Saturday, Nov. 6. 

    While Conforto rejected this offer as expected, Syndergaard will likely accept it after tossing a total of just two innings over the past two seasons.

    As for Conforto, he very well may have cost himself a massive long-term deal due to his struggles last season. 

    And if he doesn't like the multi-year contracts available to him on the open market this winter, he could always opt to sign a one-year pact to re-build his value and re-enter free agency in 2023, ahead of his 30th birthday. 

    If Conforto decides to sign elsewhere, the Mets will receive a compensatory draft pick from his new team. 

    Joel Sherman of The New York Post reported that at least a dozen clubs have already checked in on Conforto. 

    Sep 12, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) hits an RBI single in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field.
    News

    Report: Michael Conforto Declines Mets' Qualifying Offer To Become Free Agent

    just now
    Sep 18, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets manager Luis Rojas (19) looks on from the dugout before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
    News

    Ex-Mets Manager Luis Rojas Expected To Join Yankees' Coaching Staff

    1 hour ago
    Justin Verlander
    News

    Report: Mets Sent Scouts To Watch Justin Verlander's Workout

    4 hours ago
    Pedro Feliciano passes away at 45-years-old.
    News

    Former Mets Reliever Pedro Feliciano Passes Away At Age 45

    4 hours ago
    Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson
    News

    What's Really Going On With Mets' Front Office Search?

    Nov 7, 2021
    Sep 29, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) and starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) walk to the dugout before a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
    News

    Mets Extend Qualifying Offers To Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard

    Nov 6, 2021
    Ex-Mets hitting coach Chili Davis
    News

    Ex-Hitting Coach Chili Davis Sounds Off On Mets

    Nov 6, 2021
    Sep 29, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) and starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) walk to the dugout before a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
    News

    Mets Leaning Towards Extending Qualifying Offers To Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard

    Nov 5, 2021