Report: Michael Conforto Declines Mets' Qualifying Offer To Become Free Agent

What was initially anticipated has now turned into a reality.

According to ESPN Insider Jeff Passan, outfielder Michael Conforto has officially declined the Mets' one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer and will instead become a free agent.

Although the 28-year-old endured a down season at the plate in 2021, slashing .232/.344/.384 with 14 home runs and a 101 OPS-plus in 125 games, he and his agent Scott Boras still believe the market will be there based on his past success.

On an additional note, Conforto looked more like himself in the final 54 games of the regular season, slashing .271/.370/.453 with eight homers and nine doubles during this span.

When Conforto gave an emotional postgame press conference after the final home contest at Citi Field last season, it was evident that an era was coming to an end.

Conforto made his big-league debut with the Mets in 2015, and has spent his entire career in Queens.

The Mets extended the qualifying offer to both Conforto and Noah Syndergaard on Saturday, Nov. 6.

While Conforto rejected this offer as expected, Syndergaard will likely accept it after tossing a total of just two innings over the past two seasons.

As for Conforto, he very well may have cost himself a massive long-term deal due to his struggles last season.

And if he doesn't like the multi-year contracts available to him on the open market this winter, he could always opt to sign a one-year pact to re-build his value and re-enter free agency in 2023, ahead of his 30th birthday.

If Conforto decides to sign elsewhere, the Mets will receive a compensatory draft pick from his new team.

Joel Sherman of The New York Post reported that at least a dozen clubs have already checked in on Conforto.