Sep 30, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Then-San Antonio Spurs guard Malachi Flynn (18, now 22) poses for a photo during the team's Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center. Flynn will join the Austin Spurs for training camp after being waived.
Sep 30, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Then-San Antonio Spurs guard Malachi Flynn (18, now 22) poses for a photo during the team's Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center. Flynn will join the Austin Spurs for training camp after being waived. / Matt Guzman-San Antonio Spurs On SI
Happy Tuesday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.

The San Antonio Spurs have played their first three games of the regular season — dropping their most recent contest against the Houston Rockets, 106-101 — and are still working to navigate live without Devin Vassell. Meanwhile, their G League affiliate Austin Spurs are beginning to ramp up.

Tuesday morning, Austin announced its training camp roster, including the Spurs' three two-way players (Harrison Ingram, Riley Minix and David Duke Jr.), a few formerly waived players (Malachi Flynn and Jamaree Bouyea) and two new draft picks in Ibrahima Diallo and Steven Richardson.

Scott King is taking the helm as the franchise's new head coach, and will work throughout the week on developing a game plan with the 14 players he has on the roster, as well as Sidy Cissoko and Vassell, who were both assigned to participate in training camp.

Cissoko's participation is more for reps as he contiues to develop his game, while Vassell's will be a means of ramp-up as he prepares to make his season debut alongside Victor Wembanyama and company.

Here is the full training camp roster:

A list of the 14 players on the Austin Spurs' training camp roster prior to the start of the regular season.
A list of the 14 players on the Austin Spurs' training camp roster prior to the start of the regular season. / Photo courtesy of the Austin Spurs

Austin will hold training camp until Thursday, Oct. 31 and begins its season on Friday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. Central. Now, on to the headlines:

THE NEWS

Former No. 4 overall pick Stephon Castle is having a great start to his rookie season for the San Antonio Spurs, spearheaded by his defensive prowess.

In a first quarter moment against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama delivered a thunderous block, reminding everyone why he’s the league’s premier shot blocker.

The San Antonio Spurs have more room to grow as they begin the second year of Victor Wembanyama's NBA career, but they're acknowledging that. Wembanyama, too.

THE SCHEDULE

The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:

San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule

Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks (L 120-109)
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets (W 109-106)

Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks

Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers

Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers

Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break

Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons

March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers

April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors

AROUND THE NBA

Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Pop defines the team. He always has, and as long as he’s here, he always will.”

Tim Duncan on Gregg Popovich

THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY

October 29 1996: As part of the league’s 50-year anniversary, NBA Commissioner David Stern announced the 50 Greatest Players at a press luncheon in New York City. David Robinson and George Gervin made the list (along with Moses Malone, who finished his career with San Antonio) voted on by a panel of media members, and former players, coaches and general managers.

Oct. 29, 2002: After spending three seasons in the Italian League since being drafted by the Spurs, rookie guard Manu Ginobili made his Spurs debut. He had seven points off the bench during a 87-82 victory at the Los Angeles Lakers. He was named to the 2003 All-Rookie Second Team after averaging 7.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists during the 2002–03 season.

October 29, 2007: Traded Beno Udrih to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for a protected 2008 second-round draft pick.

THE CLOSER

Check out our homepage for more news and follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for tuning in and enjoy the rest of your Tuesday.

