Mike Daniels Says He Re-Signed With Bengals Because of Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow

"I basically get to see one of the young greats. I get to actually be there."

CINCINNATI — The Bengals re-signed veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels to a one-year contract last month.

The veteran joins a revamped defensive line that includes key additions like Trey Hendrickson and Larry Ogunjobi. Despite plenty of fresh faces in the Bengals' locker room, Daniels didn't mention any of the new guys when asked why he wanted to return to Cincinnati.

"The coaching. The coaching. I can't say enough great things about my man Zac Taylor," Daniels said on The Jim Rome Show. "And then we got Joey Burrow at quarterback? I basically get to see one of the young greats. I get to actually be there. Be that anchor on one of his first few defenses early in his career, right because he's going to have some other great guys later on. So it's a great opportunity to help make the playoffs. Between coach Taylor, he's getting a full second-year with Joe? That's a good coaching and quarterback combination and I'm just glad I get to be a part of it. Coach Taylor respects his vets. He's a players coach. I can't say enough great things about him. And quite frankly, that's why you see a lot of us get free agents."

The Bengals have signed seven unrestricted free agents from other teams this offseason, including six players on defense.

Daniels could've easily praised their aggressiveness in free agency or their willingness to add talent at spots that directly impacts his play on the field.

Instead, he went out of his way to praise Taylor and Burrow. The veteran has complimented Burrow multiple times in the past, but this may be the first time he's showered his head coach with praise.

Taylor is 6-25-1 since the Bengals hired him in 2019. The organization expects his win total to go up significantly in 2021. Daniels clearly thinks Taylor has what it takes to turn things around in the near future.

Watch part of Rome's interview with Daniels below.

