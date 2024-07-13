Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Brandon Pili
The Miami Dolphins took a chance last spring on undrafted free agent Brandon Pili. The defensive tackle from USC was one of multiple UDFAs to begin the season on Miami’s active roster, and he saw action in four games.
Waived and then placed on the practice squad in November, Pili was signed to a reserve/future contract in January 2024. He looks to be on a long list of training camp contenders within the defensive line for depth chart positioning.
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 319 lbs.
- Exp.: 2 Years
- School: USA
- How Acquired: Signed as an undrafted free agent, 2023
2023 In Review
Pili played a month’s worth of games as a rookie before a few weeks of inactivity, then ultimately a demotion to the practice squad. During the Dolphin’s opening four games last season, Pili played a reserve role on the defensive line’s interior, seeing just 30 snaps and 21 on special teams.
In his limited action, he was able to see a bit more time in Miami’s 70-20 blowout win over the Denver Broncos. Pili played in 23% of the team’s defensive snaps, recording only two tackles on the season during the Week 3 home opener.
Contract/Cap Info
The Dolphins and Pili agreed to a two-year, $2.08 million contract, including an average annual salary of $1.04 million.
In 2024, Pili will earn a base salary of $915,000, while carrying a cap hit of $915,000 (per spotrac.com).
2024 Preview
Pili has plenty of competition this summer, including free agent signees Teair Tart, Isaiah Mack, Benito Jones, and Jonathan Harris.
Da’Shawn Hand returns to Miami and the Dolphins will also have 2024 undrafted free agents Mario Kendricks and Leonard Payne battling Pili and company.
Veteran defensive line de-facto leader, Zach Sieler, is the elder statement with Christian Wilkins now in Las Vegas with the Raiders. Miami also added 16-year veteran Calais Campbell to the line.
New defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver’s system deploys a rotation of interior linemen, so Pili could have a fighting chance to not only make the team but stay on it through the season.
He will certainly have his work cut out for him, and it will be interesting to see him compete with free agents Tart and Jones especially.
