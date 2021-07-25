53-Man Roster Projection: Jermaine Carter Jr. Player Profile

LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 225 lbs

College: Maryland

NFL Stats: 90 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 QB hits

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

With Jeremy Chinn moving to safety, this opens the door for Carter to take over as the starting SAM linebacker. Carter Jr. is one of the biggest mysteries on the Carolina defense. He played well in his limited role a year ago totaling 46 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery but can he have that type of production playing in say 60%-70% of the defensive snaps? That remains to be seen. He played in just 27% of the defensive snaps a year ago, so it will be interesting to see how he performs with a heavier workload.

53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock

I haven't seen anything out of Carter's game that would lead me to believe that he would be on the bubble for making the roster. I would say his spot is pretty secure especially when you look at the other options at linebacker aside from Thompson, Perryman, and Reddick. Then again, you never know what could happen in training camp. I'd give him about a 90% chance or higher to make the cut.

