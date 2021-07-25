53-Man Roster Projection: Jermaine Carter Jr. Player Profile
LB Jermaine Carter Jr.
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 225 lbs
College: Maryland
NFL Stats: 90 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 QB hits
Depth Chart Projection: Starter
With Jeremy Chinn moving to safety, this opens the door for Carter to take over as the starting SAM linebacker. Carter Jr. is one of the biggest mysteries on the Carolina defense. He played well in his limited role a year ago totaling 46 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery but can he have that type of production playing in say 60%-70% of the defensive snaps? That remains to be seen. He played in just 27% of the defensive snaps a year ago, so it will be interesting to see how he performs with a heavier workload.
53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock
I haven't seen anything out of Carter's game that would lead me to believe that he would be on the bubble for making the roster. I would say his spot is pretty secure especially when you look at the other options at linebacker aside from Thompson, Perryman, and Reddick. Then again, you never know what could happen in training camp. I'd give him about a 90% chance or higher to make the cut.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile
RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile
RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile
WR Robby Anderson Player Profile
WR Terrace Marshall Player Profile
WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile
TE Tommy Tremble Player Profile
LT Cameron Erving Player Profile
RG Deonte Brown Player Profile
RT Taylor Moton Player Profile
OT Brady Christensen Player Profile
DE Yetur Gross-Matos Player Profile
DE Marquis Haynes Player Profile
DT Derrick Brown Player Profile
DT DaQuan Jones Player Profile
DT Bravvion Roy Player Profile
DT Daviyon Nixon Player Profile
LB Haason Reddick Player Profile
LB Shaq Thompson Player Profile
LB Frankie Luvu Player Profile
LB Denzel Perryman Player Profile
LB Paddy Fisher Player Profile
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.