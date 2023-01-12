Rams Have Two Players on Pro Football Focus' NFL All-Pro Team

Bobby Wagner and Jalen Ramsey were among the players to pick up this recognition.

As defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams didn't achieve many of their team goals because of failing to reach the NFL playoffs. Injuries are certainly part of the blame, as the Rams lost star players like Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp for a good chunk of the reason.

As a result, the Rams finished with a disappointing 5-12 record and Sean McVay is still reportedly in the process of evaluating whether or not he will return.

However, several individual players still enjoyed success in 2022.

Pro Football Focus unveiled Wednesday its All-Pro first and second teams for the 2022 campaign. There were two Rams players were named on the first team, Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner.

PFF selected both players' first-team selections at linebacker and flex-D.

Wagner was the top-graded linebacker in football and had one of his best seasons ever with 140 tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, and 10 tackles for a loss. This marks the 11th year in a row he has logged 100+ tackles.

Here’s what was written about Wagner’s season.

Wagner playing as well as he did this season in his first year with a new team would be remarkable enough but doing so given the injury disaster in Los Angeles and still looking like the best linebacker in the game is truly outstanding. Wagner has a 77.9-plus PFF grade in every facet of play.

And this is what PFF wrote about Ramsey as the first-team flex defender.

Ramsey is, by far, the league’s best cornerback in run support and the type of passing plays that teams use as an extension of the run game. His 91.8 PFF run defense grade is the best in the league, and he registered 27 defensive stops as well as two forced fumbles this season. Ramsey showed what he can do in coverage in the final week of the regular season against Seattle, picking off Geno Smith twice.

Wagner and Ramsey are without question both vital leaders on the football field and in the locker room. Ironically, neither player was selected for the Pro Bowl, but they should have a shot at being AP All-Pros.

Other defenders selected to PFF's All-Pro team include Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, and Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons.

