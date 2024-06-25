Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Will Tre Brown Return to Starting Lineup at CB?
The Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in less than a month, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Will Tre Brown earn a spot in the cornerback rotation and potentially return to the starting lineup for the 2024 season?
Background
Brown was a four-star recruit in the 2017 recruiting class at cornerback. He committed to play for the Sooners and played four years in Norman. He played in all four seasons, including making Second-Team All-Big 12 in his senior season and being Second-Team All-Big 12 kick returner with a 23.7 yard average. He broke up 31 passes and intercepted four more during his college career. He parlayed that success into becoming a fourth-round draft pick by the Seahawks in 2021. Brown played sparingly during his first two seasons due to a knee injury, but saw a lot of action in 2023 over 15 games. In his 603 snaps on defense, Brown posted a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 64.1 with two interceptions and five passes batted down.
Scheme Fit
Though Brown has the skill set to play slot cornerback, he has been at his best on the boundary when he's been allowed to play in press coverage. With new head coach Mike Macdonald in the fold, that will be a great fit for how Brown likes to play. His quickness and physicality will be maximized and he could even move inside occasionally, though that hasn't been seen yet on the practice field.
Best Case Scenario
Brown thrives in Macdonald's scheme with his physicality and wins the second boundary job outright across from Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon takes most of his snaps inside in the slot. His play forces Coby Bryant to safety, which was likely his best bet to succeed in the NFL. He also cleans up the penalties that plagued him during both his college and pro career, retaining the starting role for the entire season this time around.
Worst Case Scenario
Though he saw most of the first-team reps in OTAs and minicamp, Mike Jackson ends up surpassing Brown on the depth chart in training camp and the preseason with the latter once again struggling with penalties in exhibition games, knocking him out of the lineup and relegating him to primarily special teams duties.
What to Expect in 2024
The battle for the third cornerback job in Seattle is going to be a feisty one. Brown is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will be squaring up with Jackson and potentially rookie Nehemiah Pritchett and Artie Burns to earn a spot opposite of Woolen. Now, the intrigue here is whether or not Macdonald prefers Witherspoon to play most of his snaps in the slot during nickel situations, as his size and shiftiness could be intriguing with his aggressive style. If Witherspoon is going to play a lot outside, that changes the dynamic a bit in the competition.
The likely scenario is that Brown takes a step forward with free agency on the horizon and makes a real play to return to the lineup as Seattle's second boundary cornerback or even gets some opportunities to slide inside for the first time in his NFL career. But Jackson may have something to say about that after starting 21 games the past two years, so while his roster spot is secure, he better be ready to compete when camp opens next month.
