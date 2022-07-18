Texans Ex Deshaun Watson May Sue NFL in Federal Court Over Suspension

While Deshaun Watson awaits the NFL's decision involving his potential suspension, the former Houston Texans QB and his lawyers are working up a counter-punch.

Watson, traded this spring by Houston to the Cleveland Browns, intends to file a lawsuit against the NFL in federal court if the league suspends him for the full 2022 season, according to Yahoo’s Charles Robinson.

Watson recently reached a settlement agreement with 20 of the 24 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct. The Texans, meanwhile, have reached settlements with all 30 of the women with claims that the franchise was culpable in Watson’s alleged sexual misconduct.

Watson and his circle now await a ruling from a league arbitrator regarding his suspension, with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell still holding power to enforce and even extend the suspension. There have been reports that the league intends to see that Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, is suspended for the entirety of the season, with push-back from the NFL Players Association, which would presumably also be on Watson's side in the event he does move forward with a federal lawsuit against the NFL.

There is no set timetable for a ruling Sue Robinson, the league and the NFLPA independent arbitrator in the Watson hearing, with Yahoo suggesting all parties involved might have to wait until the start of Browns training camp for a final decision. Robinson writes that a ruling could “bump up against” and possibly even “overlap” with the Browns first day of camp, July 27.