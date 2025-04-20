Bayern Munich Striker Harry Kane Shows Hes No.1 After Hitting Milestone
Harry Kane was on the score sheet again this weekend, getting the opener in Bayern Munich's 4-0 victory over Heidenheim. It was his 24th goal of the 2024-25 Bundesliga season, six in front of Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick with four games remaining.
It also marked a significant milestone for the Englishman, his 60th league goal since the start of the 2023-24 season. According to StatMuse FC, Kane is the only player in the top five European leagues (Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A, La Liga) to have scored 50+ goals.
Some suggest the 31-year-old is not performing at his best despite scoring 36 goals in all competitions. He is only eight away from matching his 44 from the 2023-24 season, but he did manage 36 in the Bundesliga.
Speaking back in March (via TNT Sports) during the international break, Kane pointed to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's remarkable numbers and the consequences of a down season for them.
It's like Ronaldo and Messi. There is criticism when they produced those crazy numbers, and then scored 40 goals the next season, instead of 50. It was like they had a bad season. People take it for granted, and maybe a little bit with England, too.- Harry Kane
During his time with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, Kane scored 213 goals in 317 league appearances. It put him second behind England and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer, who has 260 goals.
The Bayern striker could have stayed in England and looked to beat the record. However, he felt a move might result in his first major trophy, which looks like it will happen this season with Die Roten set to win the Bundesliga.
