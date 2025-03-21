Bundesliga Rival Sets His Sights On Harry Kane's Top Goalscorer Spot
Harry Kane entered his second season with Bayern Munich as the favorite to be the Bundesliga top scorer, and so far he is on track to be just that.
With eight games to go, the honor of being the top goalscorer is not secured, and there are other strikers in the league who want to make sure they pip Kane to the post.
One of those is Bayer Leverkusen's Patrick Schick, who is currently four goals behind the England captain and has admitted that he is doing all he can to chase the Bayern man down.
Speaking during an interview with Bild (via @iMiaSanMia), Schick explained that he has belief that the gap can be closed, but the focus is more on closing the gap to Bayern at the top of the Bundesliga.
I'm four goals behind Harry Kane, which is a lot. I can get closer to him. We have an interesting schedule. I believe in it a bit - But above all, we want to put pressure on Bayern. I think it's still possible. We're six points behind Bayern now, and we want to put pressure on them. We believe in it.- Patrick Schick
Bayer Leverkusen is currently six points behind Bayern, meaning the title race is not over but they will need Bayern to start dropping points more regularly.
Schick scored Leverkusen's late winner in the 4-3 victory away at Stuttgart before the international break, meaning he has some momentum to work with.
