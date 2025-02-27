Bayern Munich

Vincent Kompany Reveals Joshua Kimmich's Injury Status Ahead Of VfB Stuttgart Game

Joshua Kimmich came off the field injured against Eintracht Frankfurt on February 23.

Bayern Munich travels to Baden-Württemberg to take on VfB Stuttgart tomorrow. It's a tough Bundesliga fixture, with the Bavarian team looking to go 11 points clear at the top of the standings.

Head coach Vincent Kompany has one major injury concern. Vice-captain Joshua Kimmich left the field on February 23 against Eintracht Frankfurt with a left hamstring problem.

The Belgian coach updated the media today regarding Kimmich's game status ahead of tomorrow's game.

We only have our sights set on Stuttgart. But he probably won't be travelling with us. The game is probably too early for him.

There is no reason for Kompany to risk the 30-year-old, with the team 8 points clear over rivals Bayer Leverkusen in the league.

Bayern has a big game on the horizon on March 5 as they play the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against domestic rivals Leverkusen.

Kompany confirmed that Aleksandar Pavlović was available. It gives the Bayern head coach options in Kimmich's absence.

Bayern hopes there are no further setbacks and that recovery goes well for Joshua Kimmich ahead of the Champions League next week.

