Brendan Rodgers Responds To Harry Kane’s Injury News Ahead Of Bayern Munich vs Celtic
Harry Kane is doubtful for Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League knockout play-off against Celtic at the Allianz Arena on February 18.
The Bavarians won the first leg at Celtic Park 2-1, with Kane finding the back of the net with a left-footed volley. The English striker, though, suffered a face injury during Bayern's goalless draw against Leverkusen in the Bundesliga at the weekend.
As a result, he is now doubtful about the clash against Celtic. Head coach Brendan Rodgers has made it clear that his side's approach doesn't change despite the reports of Kane's injury.
Rodgers said in his press conference:
It doesn’t change anything in terms of, we need to win the game and we want to win the game. If Harry didn’t play then of course it’s a big miss for them but I’m pretty sure there’s another world-class player that would come in and play. I would expect Harry to play.- Brendan Rodgers
Celtic put up a good fight in the first leg. However, they need a win in the second leg, which is a big task at the Allianz Arena. Kane missing the clash could be a big boost for Brendan Rogers' side.
Harry Kane has been in sensational goalscoring form for Bayern Munich this season. He has scored 29 goals and provided 10 assists in 30 appearances across competitions. Kane scored seven goals in the UEFA Champions League in eight appearances.
