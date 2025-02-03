Celtic Fans May Not Be In The Allianz Arena For Champions League Playoff Against Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich was drawn against Celtic in the Champions League playoff, with fans of the Scottish champions excited to make the away trip on February 18.
That may not be the case, as the latest news is that UEFA could ban Celtic fans from attending the game at the Allianz Arena.
The expected ban is due to the use of pyrotechnics during the Matchday 8 game against Aston Villa at Villa Park on January 29. This is the second time the Hoops fans have committed an offense in this season's competition, the last being on October 1, 2024, against Borussia Dortmund.
The club received a fine of $20,505, but if it repeated this behavior at a match in the next two years, it would be prohibited from selling tickets to supporters for one away match.
As mentioned, that did happen again, and UEFA has taken further disciplinary action against the club. Celtic officials have said they will make every effort to ensure the fans can travel to the crucial playoff game.
When he spoke to Sky Sports News, Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers hoped it would not become a one-game ban.
I'm only hoping and praying that, especially in a game of such magnitude, or any game for that matter, but certainly this next game, that that doesn't get taken away from those supporters that Celtic means everything for.- Brendan Rodgers
