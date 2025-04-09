Bayern Munich

Thomas Muller Reveals Harry Kane Could Have Changed The Feeling In The UCL Game vs Inter

Bayern Munich lost 2-1 at the Allianz Arena in the first leg of the UCL against Inter Milan.

Bayern Munich fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Inter Milan in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. The German side still holds hope of qualification, but it will be difficult for the Dan Siro in seven days.

Thomas Muller scored in the 85th minute to level the game and put Die Roten in a much better position heading into the second leg. However, Davide Frattesi made it 2-1 three minutes later, meaning a bigger task for the Bundesliga leaders.

Muller revealed after the game the key moment in the game that could have changed the feelings of the Bayern team. It was the Harry Kane miss in the 25th minute that the 35-year-old pointed to.

We unfortunately missed a big chance in the first half with Harry, that would've given us a different feeling.

Thomas Muller

Michael Olise played the English striker in a one-on-one scoring position. However, Kane fired off target, clipping the post when he is usually clinical in those positions. Thirteen minutes later, Lautaro Martinez gave Nerazzurri the lead against the run of play.

Muller did not just point the finger at Kane, claiming that the Bavarian side missed other chances. However, at 0-0, he believes that moment could have definitely changed the game's direction.

They have experienced and physical players - it wasn't a walk in the park and we didn't expect it to be. We created chances in the second half but unfortunately couldn't convert them.

Thomas Muller

Vincent Kompany's side will face rivals Borrusia Dortmund in the league this weekend, then the second leg against Inter on April 16.

