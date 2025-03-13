Julian Nagelsmann Reacts to Leon Goretzka’s Call-Up to Germany National Team
Julian Nagelsmann recently announced Germany's squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League quarter-final clashes against Italy. Leon Goretzka has received a call-up after having an inconsistent 2024.
Goretzka, a 57-time Germany international, didn't play a significant role for the national team last year. He also endured a difficult phase for club side Bayern Munich.
However, he has played an important role this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in 31 appearances across competitions. Julian Nagelsmann is impressed with what he has seen from Goretzka.
Speaking during a recent press conference, he said:
The crucial point for every player is our sporting assessment: Does he deserve to be there or not? And then, after this sporting assessment, there are always a few other topics. I think Leon is having a very good phase from a sporting perspective; he’s had a very good season, and I think he’s also developed well in some areas.- Julian Nagelsmann
He further added:
He had a very difficult phase at Bayern, just as he did with us on the national team. He fought his way out of it well. He’s playing a key role. He’s found a good balance between being an attacking goal threat and also playing well in the build-up play. In general, he fits the idea of how we want to play very well.- Julian Nagelsmann
Negalsmann further said:
I'm extremely happy that he'll be back here on Monday, and he'll be extremely happy too. The national team is something very special for him, and I'm certain he will perform well for us as well.- Julian Nagelsmann
Goretzka is an experienced player who has previously worked with Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich and for Germany. His presence could add some steel to Germany's midfield in the Nations League games against Italy.
