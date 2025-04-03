Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineup For Bundesliga Clash
Bayern Munich will make the short trip to the WWK Arena to face Bavarian rivals Augsburg on Matchday 28 of the Bundesliga.
In their last league game, Vincent Kompany's side edged past St. Pauli to secure a crucial 3-2 win that kept Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen six points behind in the table as both teams battle for the Bundesliga title.
Die Roten will face their neighbors without many of their players, as Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Kingsley Coman, and recently Hiroki Ito are unavailable due to injuries for the next few weeks. Although, Neuer and Pavlovic could make their return for their Champions League game against Inter Milan.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs Augsburg (4-2-3-1)
GK: Jonas Urbig - The young goalkeeper has been excellent in Neuer's absence and will be the number-one option until the German legend returns from injury.
RB: Sacha Boey - Konrad Laimer is the first choice for this position, though Kompany might give Boey a chance to start in this game.
CB: Eric Dier - The English center-back should partner with Kim Min-jae and lead Die Roten's backline.
CB: Kim Min-jae - Though he is not fully fit, the Korean should start this game alongside Dier to lead Bayern's backline.
LB: Josip Stanisic - Unless Guerreiro is deemed fit enough to start this game, Stanisic will start in the left-back position.
CDM: Joshua Kimmich - Kimmich is the one providing balance to Bayern's midfield, a very important player for Kompany, who will start against Augsburg
CDM: Joao Palhinha - The Portuguese midfielder should start this game against Augsburg. He will replace Leon Goretzka, who is a doubt, and his coach will certainly not take any risks with him ahead of their crucial Champions League battle with Inter Milan.
RM: Michael Olise - Olise should start this game, though Gnabry could be a good option to replace him if his coach wants to rest him ahead of the Champions League.
LM: Leroy Sané - This season the German international winger has turned a new leaf at the club. He became an important player for Kompany and should start in the derby.
CAM: Jamal Musiala - One of Bayern's top performers this season, Musiala will play a huge role for his team in this important game.
ST: Harry Kane - The England international is in great form at the moment and is one of Kompany's most valuable players this season.
