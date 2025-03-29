Bayern Munich 3-2 St. Pauli: Player Ratings As Bayern Avoid Further Title Setback
Bayern Munich faced early struggles against relegation-threatened St. Pauli. However, they got over the line to secure three vital points to return to six points clear of Bayer Leverkusen, who won yesterday.
Despite early St. Pauli pressure, the away side fell behind in the 17th minute. Harry Kane cooly converted after Michael Olise squared the ball from the right. It came from Jamal Musiala dispossessing the ball from the opposition as they tried to play out from the back.
However, 10 minutes later, Kiezkicker were level. Wing-back Manolis Saliakas put a low ball into the box that looked harmless. Bayern defenders seemed to freeze and watch it roll past them, with Elias Saad ghosting in behind Eric Dier to guide the ball into the bottom corner. It was the least they deserved from the opening 30 minutes.
It took Vincent Kompany's side just eight minutes of the second half to get back in front—an excellent first-time pass from Olise to find Leroy Sane, who had stayed onside. The German winger composed himself and tucked the ball into the bottom corner.
The points looked to be secured when Leroy Sane scored his second of the game. Olise again played a lovely pass over the top to release Kane down the right side. The English striker didn't appear to look up but knew Sane was lurking and played the ball across the goal for him to fire past the goalkeeper.
Kiezkicker made the last two minutes of stoppage time interesting, pulling a goal back. Lars Ritzka stepped forward from the back and unleashed a fierce shot into the bottom right corner, with Jonas Urbig well beaten. However, it just made the scoreline closer at full-time.
Die Roten take the three points in a game I'm sure they made up as expected, with St. Pauli sitting in 15th place. Much harder games are to come in the Bundesliga title race.
Bayern Munich player ratings below.
Bayern Munich Player Ratings vs. St. Pauli (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by WhoScored
Players
Ratings
GK: Jonas Urbig
6.1/10
RB: Konrad Laimer
6.7/10
CB: Kim Min-jae
6.2/10
CB: Eric Dier
7.0/10
LB: Raphael Guerreiro
6.2/10
CM: Leon Goretzka
6.2/10
CM: Joshua Kimmich
6.7/10
RW: Michael Olise
8.5/10
AM: Jamal Musiala
7.5/10
LW: Leroy Sane
8.4/10
ST: Harry Kane
8.6/10
SUB: Joao Palhinha (46' for Goretzka)
6.3/10
SUB: Hiroki Ito (58' for Guerreiro)
6.3/10
SUB: Serge Gnabry (78' for Musiala)
5.9/10
SUB: Thomas Muller (85' for Kane)
5.9/10
SUB: Josip Stanisic (85' for Laimer)
5.9/10
Player of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches
Bayern Director Freund Hits Out At Canada's Handling Of Davies After ACL Injury
Bayern Munich Legend Dismisses Favorite Tag Against Inter Milan