Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Odds And Prediction

Bayern Munich are set to play Borussia Dortmund in a Bundesliga clash this weekend. Der Klassiker is always a major event, and despite the distance between the two teams in the league table, the shine hasn't gone away.

Bayern are currently leading the league with 68 points from 28 matches and are six points clear of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen. Dortmund, meanwhile, are eighth with 41 points on the board.

The Der Klassiker takes place at the Allianz Arena and let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Odds

Moneyline:

Bayern Munich: -230

Draw: +380

Borussia Dortmund: +475

Both teams to score:

Yes: -185

No: +145

Total goals:

Bayern Munich: 1.5 (Over -285, Under +185)

Borussia Dortmund: 1.5 (Over +180, Under -275)

Double chance:

Bayern Munich or tie: -800

Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund: -600

Borussia Dortmund or tie: +175

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Bayern Munich have shown the tendency to drop points in recent matches. They have won three of their last five games, losing one and drawing the other. Their overall domestic form this season, though, has been good.

Dortmund's record is almost identical as they have won three and lost two of their last five league matches. However, the defense has been leaky, and they have conceded 43 league goals compared to Bayern's 27.

The same was also on display in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Barcelona as Dortmund conceded four times during the match.

Bayern Munich, with a talismanic marksman like Harry Kane in their ranks, might capitalize on that. Vincent Kompany's side are expected to manage a win at the Allianz Arena.

Winner: Bayern Munich.

