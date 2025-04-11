Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Predicted Lineup For Der Klassiker
In midweek, Bayern Munich lost to Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. While they face an uphill battle on the European front, it’s a different matter domestically.
A win in Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund could send Bayern nine points clear at the top of the league, with only five rounds of fixtures left after this crunch clash. That is, depending on how second-place Bayer Leverkusen performs a few hours before Die Roten kick-off.
Here, we take a look at who we could expect to be lining up in that famous red kit on Saturday.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1)
GK: Jonas Urbig - Manuel Neuer will likely be rested ahead of the second leg against Inter Milan.
RB: Konrad Laimer - The Austrian has been great this season and performs at a consistently high level in this Bayern side.
CB: Sacha Boey - The Frenchman replaced Min-jae in the last game and may be given more minutes here and a chance to prove himself.
CB: Eric Dier - Dier was thrown into the team following Upamecano’s injury, and his experience has shone through.
LB: Josip Stanisic - The versatile defender has been good over the last few games, and it seems unlikely he’ll miss out here. He has earned the opportunity to play on such a big stage.
CM: Joshua Kimmich - The captain is a mainstay in the team and will lead the side out here, barring anything drastic.
CM: Joao Palhinha - The Portuguese man deserves more starts and minutes than he’s gotten so far, albeit that’s partly due to injury. May get a chance here instead of Goretzka to shine with Wednesday firmly on the horizon.
RW: Michael Olise - Olise has proven mercurial since joining from Crystal Palace in the summer. He continues to wow spectators worldwide with the consistent level of his performances.
CAM: Raphael Guerreiro - Guerreiro is a versatile player, but attacking midfield is rare. However, with Musiala’s continued absence, we may see more and more of him here on the pitch for now. Thomas Muller may also be an option.
LW: Leroy Sane - The German scored twice against St. Pauli in the last Bundesliga game at the Allianz. I fancy him to score again here as well.
ST: Harry Kane - Kane has never scored against Dortmund at the Allianz before. That little streak won’t last much longer, with Kane looking just as red-hot as ever.
