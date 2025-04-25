Bayern Munich vs Mainz: Odds And Prediction
Bayern Munich may have been knocked out of the Champions League last week, but the Bavarians' Bundesliga hopes received a major boost.
A comfortable 4-0 win away at Heidenheim proved invaluable as Bayer Leverkusen could only manage a 1-1 draw away at FC St. Pauli. That followed their draw with Union Berlin, meaning Xabi Alonso's side is starting to show some real cracks.
Bayern's next opponent will pose a tougher test than Heidenheim, with sixth-placed Mainz travelling to the Allianz Arena on Saturday afternoon. They are still firmly in the fight for a Champions League spot and will not be looking to do Bayern any favors.
Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).
Bayern Munich vs Mainz Odds
Moneyline:
Bayern Munich: -500
Draw: +550
Mainz: +850
Both teams to score:
Yes: -130
No: -105
Total goals:
Bayern Munich: 1.5 (Over:-500, Under: +265)
Mainz: 1.5 (Over: +295, Under: -550)
Double chance:
Bayern Munich or tie: -3000
Bayern Munich or Mainz: -1100
Mainz or tie: +330
Bayern Munich vs Mainz Prediction
With the Champions League no longer a distraction and considering the dominant manner in which Bayern swept Heidenheim aside, it does feel as though Vincent Kompany's side is refusing to let this Bundesliga title slip out of their grasp.
An eight-point lead at this stage is almost unassailable, but there is still no real room for complacency. Mainz will not be easy to beat, although they have hit a rough patch of form at a really key time in the season.
Their last Bundesliga win came six games ago and they still need to face Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen before the season is over. It could be that some of the belief has gone from Bo Henriksen's side, which would help Bayern towards an important victory.
Given Bayern can actually win the Bundesliga with a win here and a loss for Leverkusen at home to Augsburg, there will be a huge amount of pressure on the Bavarians, but they should have enough to get the result they need against Mainz.
Winner: Bayern Munich
