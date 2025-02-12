Harry Kane Says Bayern Munich 'Will Need To Improve' In Celtic Second Leg
Harry Kane believes Bayern Munich could have done things better against Celtic in the Champions League, and an improvement will be needed next week.
The English striker was among the goalscorers as Bayern Munich ran out 2-1 winners at Celtic Park in the play-off first leg.
MORE: Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich: Kompany's Side Survive Late Scare To Secure First-Leg Lead
The Bavarians had a commanding 2-0 lead thanks to Michael Olise's superb strike and Kane's volley from close range, but a Daizen Maeda header with just over 10 minutes to go means that the Scottish side have something to work with when they go to Germany next week.
Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Kane admitted that Bayern will have to improve for the next game to ensure safe passage into the Round of 16.
There were definitely areas in the game in which we could have done better, and we'll need to improve for next week.- Harry Kane
Taking a more positive look at things, Kane said that Bayern scored when they needed to in order to gain control of the match.
But overall, we scored at the right times. They put us under pressure at the end, and we had to stay strong. Which we did. We knew the atmosphere would help them at the start of the game, and they nearly scored after a minute. We had to be patient, we knew we'd have more of the ball. Sometimes you need a bit of special quality to open a game like this up.- Harry Kane
The return leg takes place on Tuesday, February 18 at the Allianz Arena.
