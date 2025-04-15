Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Bayern Munich will face Inter Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on April 16.
Die Roten suffered a narrow 2-1 loss at the hands of Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena on April 8. The German side will have to overcome the one-goal deficit in an uphill battle against the Serie A leaders. However, Bayern created enough chances in the first leg to feel confident they can record a famous win in Italy.
Over the weekend, Vincent Kompany's team was held off 2-2 by Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker and kept their six points advantage over Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri cruised past Cagliari 3-1 and are sitting at the top of the Serie A, three points ahead of Napoli.
Inter have won all six games at home this campaign, conceding just once in the round of 16 against Feyenoord. Bayern have won three and lost three when playing away, conceding 10 times in six games.
Here's a look at the last five competitive fixtures between the teams.
Date
Result
April 8, 2025
Bayern Munich 1-2 Inter
November 1, 2022
Bayern Munich 2-0 Inter
September 7, 2022
Inter 0-2 Bayern Munich
March 15, 2011
Bayern Munich 2-3 Inter
February 23, 2011
Inter 0-1 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich Team News vs Inter
Manuel Neuer will not be able to take part in the second leg against Inter Milan, with Jonas Urbig replacing him between Bayern's posts for the ninth time. Meanwhile, Kingsley Coman will be part of the group as he returned against Dortmund in Der Klassiker this weekend.
Moreover, Kompany will have all his players available for the clash against the Nerazzurri, outside of his long-term injured players such as Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala, Hiroki Ito and Tarek Buchmann.
Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich Date
Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich Kick-Off Time
Time: 3:00 pm EST (12:00 pm PST, 9:00 pm local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich
United States: Paramount+, ViX
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 2, Discovery+
Canada: DAZN Canada
