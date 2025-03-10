Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Press Conference Ahead of Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich is set to play Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg on March 11. The Bavarians won the first leg 3-0 at the Allianz Arena.
With a big first leg win, Bayern is well-placed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition. However, they need to be cautious for the clash at the BayArena.
Vincent Kompany spoke to the media ahead of the game. Read on to know what he had to say (via Bayern Munich).
Q: On the approach to the game
Kompany: When you're Bayern coach, it's a bit easier mentally. You always want to win here. We want to get the result that sees us through. When we play a game, we go into it with the main priority of wanting to win it.
Q: On Florian Wirtz's absence
Kompany: It's a real shame. We hope he gets well soon. We never hope for a player to get injured. He's a player who makes the difference, who you can't replace like-for-like. But we can't change how we prepare for the game. There are so many other players with a lot of quality. We need to perform to our best again so we can win the game. I hope Florian recovers quickly.
Q: On the defensive approach against Leverkusen
Kompany: When a team deserves to force us back and defend, then we do it. We had to do that in that game. It's always our goal to continue what's got us this far with our best possible performance. That'll be the same again tomorrow. We'll see how tomorrow goes. We can expect that tomorrow won't be monotonous but that a lot will happen.
Q: On Michael Olise
Kompany: He has that mix. He's very dangerous out wide, provided an assist in the first leg. But he also has the qualities to play centrally. That package will be important for the future. He doesn't think much and is performing on a consistent basis right now.
Q: On Leverkusen's approach
Kompany: You quickly learn as a coach that you can never 100 percent know the future. We need to prepare for what we can prepare for. It's about the duels we want to win, the goals we want to score. At the end of the day, the players' quality will decide things. We will also have a big influence on the game tomorrow.
Q: On how his team is feeling this week
Kompany: It's important not to take a defeat into the next game. You need to analyse things quickly and then turn your attention to the next game.
Q: On Leon Goretzka
Kompany: It's a story that happens a lot in football. You have two options. Either you give up or you keep going and try. Leon always trained and fought. It wasn't easy for him, but it was good and important that the club was honest with him. He then did his talking on the pitch. That shows resilience. Leon's story is positive for the squad and other guys. We can talk about it all after the season. I was also a player and try not to overcomplicate things. There are always reasons, and every player has the right to know my opinion. It's always the player himself who works their way back up. We as coaches have to give them the opportunity for that.
Q: On Jonas Urbig
Kompany: He's very calm, has been really good in training. Experienced players are important in big games and need to take responsibility. Everyone in the team has performed. We've always come through, even with the absences of Manuel Neuer, Harry Kane or Jamal Musiala. We don't expect anything less tomorrow.
