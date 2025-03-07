Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Press Conference Ahead Of Bayern Munich vs Bochum
Bayer Munich faces 16th-placed Bochum in the Bundesliga on March 8. After a tremendous win in the Champions League, they look to keep the momentum going.
Vincent Kompany has a goalkeeping issue going forward, with Manuel Neuer picking up an injury during the win over Bayer Leverkusen.
The Belgian head coach spoke to the media ahead of the Bayern Munich vs Bochum in the Bundesliga.
Q: On Manuel Neuer's injury
Kompany: I assume Manuel will need time until the international break to recover. But we don't know. It could take longer. We're pleased there's a break coming up. I think that'll help us.
Q: On Jonas Urbig
Kompany: I don't want to put any great pressure on Jonas. He's done everything right so far in training and in the match. That should give him confidence. We've got confidence in him for the games to come that he can deal with things like in training. And if not, no stress. He's got talent and our trust.
Q: On the goalkeeping hierarchy
Kompany: The important thing for us is that everyone's fit and healthy. We have an incredible number one, and behind him there's guys who help us and who have done an excellent job. Jonas Urbig will play tomorrow. Daniel Peretz has been a good replacement so far when Manu was out. Sven Ulreich will be on the bench tomorrow, because Daniel isn't quite yet back from his injury. We'll discuss it all in the coming days, but out in public isn't the right platform for that.
Q: On Urbig again
Kompany: Everyone needs to start somewhere. A young goalkeeper, a young coach, a young journalist. What you learn in football is that there's always a team. Especially when you've got high quality playing around you, you've got the trust that people will always help you. For me, the pressure is always on the guys who are experienced, not those who are freshly coming into it. But I know the situation. It'll be fun getting to build it up for three or four days, but we're staying calm. We've already played with Daniel and Ulle when Manu's been out. That'll never change our basic idea of things.
Q: On the tight fixture list
Kompany: We've got this situation in the calendar like with Leverkusen and us, or Celtic in the last round. You've either got two games in six or eight days. And then there's also a third game in the league in between. This is the second time we've got that six-day schedule. Some teams play in a six-game rhythm, some in eight. We want to be fresh for every game. It's not a choice, but a necessity to use throughout the day. It's about rotation and freshness. A question of mentality is then how you prepare for it, so there are no changes now with Bochum in mind. We are where we are in the league because we approach all games in the same way and don't differentiate between Dortmund and Bochum. But we can't change the calendar and we're not annoyed about it. We accept it for what it is.
Q: On team news
Kompany: Aleks Pavlovic isn't back. I know these games like against Bochum are the most dangerous when you go into them thinking it'll all just work out. Only tomorrow is of interest to us and is our focus at the moment.
Q: On Bochum
Kompany: The reality, the fact is our calendar. To be strong in both games, we have to find a good balance here. I was in a relegation battle last season, I know how a club in a relegation battle experiences preparation in a week like this. You don't have the luxury of deciding which games are important. Every game is about the job, about the club, about the fans. You don't go into a game as a small team to see how good Bayern might be. You're focused on every corner, every duel, every ball. That's why, as a big club, you have to play like a big club right from the start. You show that not only in quality, but also in appearance. That's why I don't want so much self-praise - the focus shouldn't be any different to Wednesday.
