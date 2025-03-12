Vincent Kompany, Kane, Musiala, and More React After Bayern Munich Beat Bayer Leverkusen in the UCL
Bayern Munich made it look easy against Bayer Leverkusen in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. The Bavarians won the first leg 3-0 and then beat Leverkusen 2-0 at the BayArena in the second leg.
Harry Kane (52') and Alphonso Davies (71') were on the scoresheet. Bayern Munich are through to the quarter-finals with a 5-0 aggregate win.
Vincent Kompany's side will now play Inter Milan. The Belgian and other top stars of the Bayern team spoke to the media after the Round of 16 second leg. Read on to know what they said (via Bayern Munich).
Vincent Kompany: I think the boys showed again today how hungry they are, what they want to achieve. We've won and I don't want to brag too much. I thought the second half was very interesting. In the first half, we showed our normal pressing and had good movement in behind. We knew we wouldn't get many chances but we did create some. In the second half, we defended well even though they had a lot of attacking players on the field. But we stood up to that, defended the crosses - and were still a threat. It was a good balance. I'm really looking forward to Inter Milan but we have matches before that. My job is always to prepare for the next match. We look forward to Milan.
Harry Kane: A really good display, a special performance from us from the first minute onwards. We defended well and created good chances even in the first half. Then it worked out in the second half and we scored and got the reward for a strong display. We pressed high and kept winning the second ball. We beat Leverkusen 5-0 over two legs, which represents two very good displays against a very good team. What we've learned from the Bundesliga is that Leverkusen can also press very well. With the crowd behind them, that can put you under a lot of pressure - we stood firm and didn't let that happen. FC Bayern were already one of the favourites for the title before this game. But we have to stay humble, keep at it, keep working hard and shouldn't savour the moment for too long today.
Jamal Musiala: We prepared well, we knew we had to be at a top level. We've played really well twice. The intensity and energy were there until the 90th minute, which we have to take into the next matches. It'll be another tough one against Inter. We know how good they are and we'll prepare for that after the international break. For me, the focus is on the next round for now. We've taken a step today, next it's Inter - but obviously we all want to get to the final.
Dayot Upamecano: That was a very good performance from us, we defended very well together, we scored goals - I'm happy with the result. Now I'm only thinking about the Bundesliga, it's very important that we now win at Union Berlin. What's coming after that is not important right now.
