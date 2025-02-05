Bayern Munich Chief Slams Thomas Tuchel’s Transfer Policy And Makes Vincent Kompany Comparison
Thomas Tuchel parted ways with Bayern Munich at the end of the 2023-24 season, Vincent Kompany replaced him at the helm at the start of the 2024-25 campaign.
Tuchel had an eventful stint with the Bavarians. The German, now in charge of England's national team, was often at the center of controversy.
Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeneß has revealed that the club and Tuchel took different approaches to using the transfer market.
Hoeneß pointed out that Tuchel wanted to spend big in the market while the club wanted to invest more in the players they already had. Speaking on the same, Bayern Munich's honorary president told t-online:
Privately, our relationship was totally fine until the end. But in many areas he simply has a completely different view of how to lead a team. We wanted to try to work with more of our own players in the medium term. When I think about how many expensive players were repeatedly called for. Every time we had an injured player, there were calls for new players. It was a permanent discussion about players. I've never heard that from Vincent.- Uli Hoeneß
Tuchel was in charge of Bayern for 61 matches. He won 37 of those games, drew eight, and lost 16. His span lasted 15 months. While Tuchel won the Bundesliga in his first months, he failed to do so in his only full season at the club. Tuchel stepped down at the end of the 2023-24 season and was officially appointed England national team head coach at the start of 2025.
