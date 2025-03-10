Bayern Munich Chief Thinks Winning the Bundesliga Will Be Enough Amid Champions League Talks
Bayern Munich has bounced back from their below-par 2023-24 season. The Bavarians didn't win any silverware last season.
However, they are in the running to win the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League this term. Bayern has an eight-point lead atop the Bundesliga table.
They're also well-placed to proceed to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Bayern beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the UCL Round of 16 first leg.
Bayern chief Uli Hoeness thinks winning the league title would be enough for the club's 125th anniversary. He downplayed the buzz around winning the Champions League.
He told Frank Linkesch of Kicker (h/t @iMiaSanMia):
I think and hope that we will take back the league title. It would be a wonderful gift for the 125th anniversary. There's too much talk about the Champions League for me after the difficult 2023/24 season. The league would mean a lot to me.- Uli Hoeness
Bayern has scored 61 points from 25 league matches this season and leads second-placed Bayer Leverkusen by eight points. In the Champions League, they earned a commanding 3-0 win over Leverkusen in the Round of 16 first leg. Unless a dramatic turnaround occurs, it's hard to see Bayern not go through to the quarter-finals.
Considering Bayern Munich is active in all competitions this season, they can be expected to aim to win more than the Bundesliga. However, considering they strangely finished third in the league last season, winning the trophy would mark a return to domestic football's summit.
