Bayern Munich’s Hiroki Ito Makes History With Goal Against Eintracht Frankfurt
Bayern Munich cruised to a 4-0 win over third-place Eintracht Frankfurt, restoring their eight-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.
Michael Olise, Hiroki Ito, Jamal Musiala, and Serge Gnabry found the net as the league leaders dominated Allianz Arena. Nonetheless, the goal from Ito wasn’t only his first for Bayern Munich; it was a historical one.
The ball bounced favorably to the Japanese international, who tapped it into an empty net. As OptaFranz highlighted on X, Ito became the first Japanese player to score a Bundesliga goal for Bayern Munich.
Ito arrived last summer from German rival VfB Stuttgart after Bayern Munich reportedly had met a release clause for an initial €23 million ($25 million) plus possible add-on fees (via ESPN).
When Ito joined the Bavarian club, he spoke about the mentality he wanted to bring—one that isn’t typically associated with Japanese players (h/t Bulinews).
The club has given me a big chance. Now I’m at Bavaria and am focusing on that. I’m not a typical Japanese person but will try to do my bit with lots of hard work. That’s typical Japanese mentality.- Hiroki Ito
After a rough start to his Bayern Munich career due to a metatarsal fracture, Ito is finally finding his stride.
