Bayern Munich Striker Harry Kane’s $260,000 Car Goes Up for Sale
Harry Kane continues to put on top performances for England and Bayern Munich on the pitch. He has been one of the top strikers in world football for over a decade.
Kane's on-field performances have already been discussed a lot. Let's look at his off-field hobbies, especially his car collection. A limited edition Bentley previously owned by Kane is being sold on the market.
Kane bought this Bentley Continental GT Supersports car back in 2020 for a massive sum of $260,000. This is a limited edition car, only one of 710 produced worldwide. The car has been put up on autotrader for sale for approximately $70,000.
Kane opted for a white finish on his vehicle, paying homage to his Tottenham and England roots. The car also has 21-inch alloy wheels on it. The seats are massage-capable and can be heated and ventilated. Boasting an electric rear spoiler, the automobile has so far recorded 25,400 miles on it.
Auto Trader is the platform where the car has been put up for sale. The company's editorial director Erin Baker commented:
It's not every day that a car such as this with such star appeal comes on to the market. Kane's former Bentley Continental is a rare example of luxury craftsmanship, and with its celebrity connection, so it's sure to turn heads.
Harry Kane, one of the highest paid footballers in world football, is the owner of several luxury vehicles. Funnily enough, Kane's former Spurs teammate Dele Alli also purchased the same Bentley model as the Bayern Munich striker.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
When is Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Expected to Return From Injury?
Julian Nagelsmann Talks Up Leon Goretzka After Bayern Munich Man’s Winner Against Italy
Franck Ribery Reveals He Almost Had Leg Amputed After Retirement
Franck Ribery Claims He Deserved the 2013 Ballon d’Or Over Winner and Runner-Up