Dayot Upamecano Makes Same Contract Demand As Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala To Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich have wrapped up extensions for Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, and Jamal Musiala and are now focusing on securing new deals for Dayot Upamecano and Joshua Kimmich.
Upamecano, who is under contract until 2026, has reportedly made his demands known to the German side as talks between the two parties are close to reaching an agreement.
TZ reports that the French defender wants a release clause in his contract, similar to the ones given to Musiala and Harry Kane. However, club officials are not keen on including a clause for Upamecano.
Despite this, Bayern Munich are hopeful that Upamecano will agree to an extension beyond 2026. The 26-year-old has found better form under Vincent Kompany this season, and he spoke about it last December to BILD (via GOAL).
"I've talked a lot with Kompany, he's helping me and I'm very, very happy with him. We do a lot of video analysis - also with the assistant coach. He helps me a lot and I think he helps the team too."
Upamecano added that he believes there's still room for him to grow and stated that Kompany is the coach that can get him to take his game to the next level.
"I'm very happy because I can develop further with him. And I don't think I'm at the end of my development yet. The most important thing is that when you make a mistake, you have to fix it and focus quickly. That's what I did. The coach said he was happy - and that's very good for me and the whole team."
If the defender is nearing a new deal with Bayern Munich then half of the credit could be given to Kompany and how he's getting the most out of Upamecano.
