Didi Hamann Claims Harry Kane Won’t Like Star Player’s Bayern Munich Departure
Harry Kane has been a leading player for Bayern Munich since his 2023 departure. Since joining the Bavarians, Kane has scored 80 goals and provided 24 assists in 89 appearances for the Bundesliga club.
This season, he has managed 36 goals and 12 assists in 44 appearances and is on the verge of winning the Bundesliga title. Kane's former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Eric Dier also joined the club in January 2024, initially on loan and then on a one-year deal.
Dier, however, is set to leave at the end of the season and join Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco. He made 45 appearances for the club since his move. Didi Hamann has now claimed that Dier's departure will leave a sour taste in Kane's mouth. In his column for Sky Germany, Hamann wrote:
Dier is a player who holds a team together. When he's not playing, he doesn't complain. When he is, he performs. He's been outstanding during his time at Bayern. Together with [Josip] Stanisic, he's been outstanding in big games in recent weeks. This is a huge loss, especially with the Club World Cup in mind.- Didi Hamann
Hamann added:
This might also leave a bad taste in the mouth of his good friend Harry Kane. On the other hand, Kane is a professional; he has a contract with Bayern Munich, not with Dier.- Didi Hamann
Eric Dier turned out to be a key player for Bayern Munich during his short stint. Bayern, however, are reportedly looking for a new defensive leader, prompting their decision to part ways with 31-year-old Dier.
