The One Reason Why Joshua Kimmich and Bayern Munich Can't Agree on a New Contract
Bayern Munich will have several players out of contract at the end of this season, one being midfielder Joshua Kimmich.
Both sides have been trying to agree on a new contract. However, neither side seems to be budging on what they want. Bayern has reportedly taken the current offer off the table due to Kimmich stalling on his answer.
T-online journalist Julian Buhl (h/t @iMiaSanMia) has revealed a key point in the negotiations that neither side appears willing to back down on.
Another key sticking point in the negotiations between Bayern and Joshua Kimmich is about the contract duration. The player wants a 4-year deal until 2029 if he were to extend his contract, while the club prefers a 3-year deal, saving them around €20m. Bayern have an ‘unwritten law’, which states that players who are already over 30 years old generally only have their contracts extended for one season at a time- Julian Buhl
Kimmich has been linked with clubs such as Liverpool, PSG, Real Madrid, and, more recently, Arsenal. Seeing the 30-year-old as a great signing on a free transfer.r.
The Bavarian side would indeed prefer that Kimmich sign a new contract. However, despite numerous seasons with the club, they do not want to break its policy for any player.
Bayern Munich is set to face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League Round of 16 on March 5. Kimmich is hoping to be available after a recent injury.
