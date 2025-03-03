$20 Million Bayern Munich Player Could Leave in the Summer
Bayern Munich could see an exodus of players at the end of the current season, with several players' contracts ending.
One player with much longer on his contract and could also be leaving is right-back Sacha Boey.
The 24-year-old has struggled for regular game time and would be allowed to leave the club if a suitable offer was received.
Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg posted on social media that Bayern was happy to move on from Boey. They see Josip Stanisic and Konrad Laimer as their future options at right-back.
Boey joined the Bavarian side just one year ago. Bayern paid Turkish side Galatasaray around $32 million for the Frenchman during the 2024 January transfer window.
The right-back picked up a muscle injury after just two games and did not return for the 2023/24 season. During this season, he has started just five games and appeared in six others as a substitute.
If Bayern sells the defender, they will likely lose money. They will also owe Galatasary a percentage due to a sell-on clause.
