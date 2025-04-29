Bayern Munich Renew Interest In Barcelona Captain With Release Clause
Bayern Munich look set to have plenty of changes to their squad over the summer, with several players heading out. Head coach Vincent Kompany will have funds to bring players in, but there are limitations on the amount he can spend.
One of the positions that Kompany may look to strengthen is the center-back position, especially if Kim Min-jae is allowed to leave the club.
Barcelona captain Ronald Araujo was linked with a move to Bayern last season, and reports from SPORT suggest they will renew their interest again this summer. The Uruguayan has a release clause of $75 million (€65 million), and Barca could let him leave due to their financial situation.
The Catalan club are not short of quality options at the position, with 18-year-old Pau Cubarsí looking like the future first-choice partner alongside Iñigo Martínez. Eric García and Andreas Christensen are also at the club, but would not hold the same high value if they were sold. They also have other options, such as Jules Koundé, who can play in the center despite primarily being a right-back.
The Bavarian side needs a strong figure at the back, somebody to partner Dayot Upamecano. Rumors suggest Min-Jae looks likely to leave this summer, meaning a lack of depth in the position. Eric Dier may be offered a new one-year deal, while Josip Stanišić and Hiroki Itō are more versatile players across the back four.
Signing Arajuo would be a significant business for Kompany, with him being 26, meaning a good chunk of years still to offer the club.
